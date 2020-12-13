Pochettino to Arsenal? Betting SUSPENDED on former Spurs boss taking over from Mikel Arteta following Burnley humiliation

We’ve seen in the past that it doesn’t go down well with either Arsenal or Spurs fans if a player moves between the two clubs, so it’s unlikely that a manager making the switch would be well received.

Admittedly this would be slightly different as Mauricio Pochettino has been out of work since leaving Spurs last year, but he hasn’t held another role since so it’s pretty similar.

Mikel Arteta’s job has to be on the line if he keeps up this run towards a relegation battle, so it’s only natural that attention is starting to turn towards who could take over.

It’s worth noting that betting outcomes can be suspended for a variety of reasons, but one of them is that a lot of money starts to be placed on something that people can have inside knowledge of.

Paddy Power have tonight suspended the betting on Poch taking over from Mikel Arteta at the time of writing, while you can still put money on other contenders like Tuchel, Allegri and Vieira.

Pochettino is at the top of list despite the suspension so it means he’s seen as the favourite just now, and it does make you wonder if this could really happen.

The only thing that would count against him from an Arsenal point of view is his history with Spurs, but they’ll happily overlook that if he can turn this around.