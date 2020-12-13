Menu

Ajax star Quincy Promes arrested over suspected involvement in stabbing

Ajax star Quincy Promes has reportedly been arrested over his suspected involvement in a serious stabbing.

This shocking news comes from Dutch outlet De Telegraaf, who report that Promes has been arrested over suspected assault that left someone with bad injuries.

The report explains that this incident actually took place some time ago, with the details from this alleged row during a party in the summer only just now coming to light.

De Telegraaf add that this kind of crime could lead to four years in prison for Promes.

The Netherlands international has enjoyed a fine playing career for the likes of Ajax, Spartak Moscow and Sevilla, whilst winning 46 caps and scoring seven goals for his country.

Promes-in-fine-form-for-Ajax

Quincy Promes in action for Ajax

Still, this is a pretty disturbing report and it could lead to very serious consequences for Promes if he is found guilty of these allegations against him.

Not much more is known about the incident at this moment in time.

