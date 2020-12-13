According to El Pais, there was controversy prior to Barcelona’s Joan Gamper trophy pre-season match against Elche, with Ronald Koeman putting promising midfielder Riqui Puig on blast.

Koeman, who had asked the midfielder to seek a loan exit this summer, left Puig in the stands during the official presentation of the team, claiming that the 21-year-old was a ‘leaker’.

El Pais report that Koeman singled out Puig for apparently being a ‘leak’ in front of the entire dressing room, with some of the group in support of the Dutchman’s decision and some not.

“You are a leaker”, Ronald Koeman told Riqui Puig in front of the entire dressing room ahead of the game with Elche for the Joan Gamper game back in September. The coach was sure that Riqui had leaked Koeman’s decision for leaving him out of the squad list to the media. [el país] pic.twitter.com/dJKlDRrmsK — barcacentre (@barcacentre) December 13, 2020

Koeman confirmed that Puig also wished to leave this summer a couple of months ago, adding that the ace would receive ‘opportunities to play’ – he’s featured as a substitute four times this season.

Puig’s action has amounted to a total of 77 minutes, with the creative midfielder’s longest outing being 25 minutes so far this season.

Barcelona are in a difficult situation after a mass exodus this summer sparked by their embarrassing end to the season and dire financial troubles, the last thing they need is a rift between player and manager.