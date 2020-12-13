Manchester United legend Roy Keane is clearly not happy with how the intensity of the Manchester Derby has died down since his playing days.

The Red Devils played out a rather dull 0-0 draw with their rivals Manchester City in yesterday’s Premier League clash at Old Trafford, and Keane was clearly raging after the game.

Watch below as the pundit hits out at players for seeming happy with a draw and for being so friendly with each other after the game…

?"Really poor, we got 2 booking in a derby game, I have never seen so many hugs and chats, I don't get it" ? Roy Keane was shocked about the Manchester Derby today between both teams pic.twitter.com/PkzRxPBe32 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) December 12, 2020

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

Keane was even annoyed at the lack of cards in the game, saying: “We’ve got two bookings in a derby game, I’ve never seen so many hugs and chats after the game. It’s a derby game!” the former United captain vented.

“You don’t settle for draws. People say ‘It’s a derby’ and I listen to John Stones ‘Oh, it’s a clean sheet’ and blah blah blah.