Menu

Video: Raheem Sterling destroys Man United defender with superb skill in the penalty area

Manchester City Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling may not have scored yesterday, but he provided one moment of quality in what was generally not a classic encounter against Manchester United.

Watch below for Sterling’s superb skill in the penalty area against Man Utd right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka…

Pictures courtesy of Sky

Sterling showed great feet to get past Wan-Bissaka, though United fans may well feel their defender should’ve done better here and not gone to ground so quickly.

Wan-Bissaka is normally pretty solid at the back, but Sterling was just too good for him here.

More Stories Aaron Wan-Bissaka Raheem Sterling

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.