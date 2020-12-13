Video: Raheem Sterling destroys Man United defender with superb skill in the penalty area

Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling may not have scored yesterday, but he provided one moment of quality in what was generally not a classic encounter against Manchester United.

Watch below for Sterling’s superb skill in the penalty area against Man Utd right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka…

Pictures courtesy of Sky

Sterling showed great feet to get past Wan-Bissaka, though United fans may well feel their defender should’ve done better here and not gone to ground so quickly.

Wan-Bissaka is normally pretty solid at the back, but Sterling was just too good for him here.