These fans convinced Fulham were ‘robbed’ against Liverpool as not one – but two penalty decisions go against them causing draw

Some Premier League fans have been left disappointed and convinced that Fulham were ‘robbed’ as some controversial penalty decisions allowed Liverpool to rescue a draw against them.

Fulham took the lead in the 25th minute of the tie thanks to Bobby Reid, but just 10 minutes before it seemed as though they were denied a stone-wall penalty after a lengthy VAR review.

Fabinho brought down Ivan Cavaleiro in the box with a challenge that ultimately saw the makeshift centre-back connect with the winger’s foot before the ball.

VAR reviewed the incident, whilst referee Andre Marriner made his assessment via the pitch-side monitor, eventually decided that were was no foul play in an incident that even Liverpool legend Graeme Souness admitted that the Reds had ‘got away with’.

Nightmare struck in the 77th minute for the Cottagers when another penalty call effectively ruined their hopes of winning all three points at home, after a Georginio Wijnaldum free-kick.

It was deemed that there was a handball as Aboubakar Kamara and Tosin Adarabioyo turned their backs in their attempts to block the strike, with the ball hitting one’s hand and the other’s arm.

That was an incredibly tight call, as with the duo having to jump to fulfil their jobs in the wall – of course their arms would be raised – Mohamed Salah almost made a mistake from the spot.

Here’s how some Premier League enthusiasts have reacted to the result:

Fulham robbed of a penalty whilst Liverpool were handed one — literally. — ? (@utdrobbo) December 13, 2020

This game has shown exactly why VAR is ruining the game. #Liverpool #Fulham Terrible calls by the ref. Fullham getting robbed. — Don Valentino (@Professor_Oats) December 13, 2020

Robbed. Officials stole that game from us. Liverpool showed no signs of scoring from open play. — Fulham SC (@FulhamSC) December 13, 2020

That was not a penalty. Fulham deserved 3 points from the game. The @FA have robbed Fulham. #FULLIV — Saurav (@IngGooner) December 13, 2020

So tough for a team like fulham to win games in the prem against a top 6 club when the ref never gives a decision your way. Still a good point but robbed of all 3 — Connor (@ConnorHugh26) December 13, 2020

I’d feel robbed if I was a Fulham fan. But I have felt robbed a load of times as a Liverpool fan this season. — Main Stand Fans (@MainStandFans) December 13, 2020

Fulham were robbed there Liverpool need to get back to where our work rate was at — Sammy McGaughey (@sammyS11KOP) December 13, 2020

It’s worth noting that such a result shouldn’t be levied against Liverpool, it was the officials that made the mistakes today – Jurgen Klopp’s men don’t deserve to be blamed.

It’s unfortunately another stark reminder that the level of officiating in the Premier League is amongst the worst across the top European leagues that also utilise VAR.