Menu

These fans convinced Fulham were ‘robbed’ against Liverpool as not one – but two penalty decisions go against them causing draw

Fulham FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

Some Premier League fans have been left disappointed and convinced that Fulham were ‘robbed’ as some controversial penalty decisions allowed Liverpool to rescue a draw against them.

Fulham took the lead in the 25th minute of the tie thanks to Bobby Reid, but just 10 minutes before it seemed as though they were denied a stone-wall penalty after a lengthy VAR review.

Fabinho brought down Ivan Cavaleiro in the box with a challenge that ultimately saw the makeshift centre-back connect with the winger’s foot before the ball.

VAR reviewed the incident, whilst referee Andre Marriner made his assessment via the pitch-side monitor, eventually decided that were was no foul play in an incident that even Liverpool legend Graeme Souness admitted that the Reds had ‘got away with’.

Nightmare struck in the 77th minute for the Cottagers when another penalty call effectively ruined their hopes of winning all three points at home, after a Georginio Wijnaldum free-kick.

It was deemed that there was a handball as Aboubakar Kamara and Tosin Adarabioyo turned their backs in their attempts to block the strike, with the ball hitting one’s hand and the other’s arm.

That was an incredibly tight call, as with the duo having to jump to fulfil their jobs in the wall – of course their arms would be raised – Mohamed Salah almost made a mistake from the spot.

Here’s how some Premier League enthusiasts have reacted to the result:

More Stories / Latest News
“Asking to get sacked” – These Arsenal fans are not happy with Mikel Arteta’s team selection vs Burnley
Video: Arsenal and Man United target shows incredible pace and anticipation to pounce on poor pass and score from 25 yards
Man United star Bruno Fernandes ranks as second-worst in the Premier League in this department in mixed stat

It’s worth noting that such a result shouldn’t be levied against Liverpool, it was the officials that made the mistakes today – Jurgen Klopp’s men don’t deserve to be blamed.

It’s unfortunately another stark reminder that the level of officiating in the Premier League is amongst the worst across the top European leagues that also utilise VAR.

More Stories Aboubakar Kamara Bobby Reid Fabinho Ivan Cavaleiro Jurgen Klopp Mohamed Salah scott parker Tosin Adarabioyo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.