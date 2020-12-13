It’s abundantly clear now that Dele Alli doesn’t form part of Jose Mourinho’s future Tottenham plans.

In the attacking midfielder’s absence, the north Londoners have gone from strength to strength and sit pretty at the top of the Premier League table with games in hands on most of their rivals.

To that end, losing Alli on loan is a sacrifice that Spurs are willing to make, according to the Daily Telegraph (subscription required) and cited by the Daily Mail, as a mark of respect for his service to the club.

The England international hasn’t started for Tottenham since their opening day game against Everton, and if the 24-year-old wants to be considered for Gareth Southgate’s European Championship squad, he needs to be playing regularly.

Early favourites for his signature are Paris Saint-Germain, as noted by the Daily Mail, and the French outfit are expected to make a loan move for Alli as soon as the winter transfer window opens in January.