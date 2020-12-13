Video: Adrian Bernabe sent off for Man City U23s vs Man United for a nasty looking tackle on Ethan Galbraith

While the Manchester Derby yesterday may have been one of the dullest games of the season, it does look like the U23’s are trying to make up for that today.

There’s been goals and a few flashpoints in an entertaining game, while City midfielder Adrian Bernabe was sent off for this tackle during the first half:

Pictures from MUTV

It does show the importance of watching some clips without sound first as it’s obviously a poor tackle, but the commentary would make you think you’ve just witnessed another Keane on Haaland style incident.

The City man did get the ball so it looks like Galbraith turning his back on the tackle actually makes it look much worse, but you can also see why the ref made the decision.

Galbraith was able to play on so there doesn’t appear to be any lasting damage.