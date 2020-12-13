Video: Arsenal and Man United target shows incredible pace and anticipation to pounce on poor pass and score from 25 yards

It still seems unlikely that we’ll see any major transfers going down in January, but The Daily Mail have reported that Man United and Arsenal are actively scouting Bayer Leverkusen star Leon Bailey ahead of a potential move.

He’s a winger who can play on either side and his pace is incredible, while he’s also improving with his goal scoring and looks on track for his most prolific season ever.

He showed all of his pace and instincts tonight to score a brilliant opportunist goal against Hoffenheim, but this is also one of the worst pass backs you’ll ever see:

Pictures from beIN Sport

He’ll likely be expensive and Chelsea found out with Kai Havertz that Leverkusen don’t sell their best players without a fight, so this could be a transfer for the summer if the interest is still there.