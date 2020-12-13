Video: Arsenal fighting at all the wrong times again as Granit Xhaka is sent off for violently grabbing Westwood’s neck vs Burnley

In the 56th minute of tonight’s Premier League tie against Burnley, it’s once again been proved that Arsenal’s worst enemy is themselves as Granit Xhaka has been sent off.

After a pushing match with Burnley ace Dwight McNeil, both sets of players began to intervene, with Ashley Westwood deciding to try and cool down Xhaka by inciting even more anger into the star.

The former Arsenal captain pulled Westwood by his shirt before violently grabbing the Englishman’s neck, in a moment that ended up with the Burnley man being on the floor.

Referee Graham Scott reviewed the incident using the pitch-side VAR monitor, with the official deciding that this was so bad that it didn’t warrant just a second yellow card – but a straight red.

Mikel Arteta really needs to drum in the importance of discipline to his Arsenal players after this, it’s another moment that could cost the Gunners in a must-win game.