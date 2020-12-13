Menu

(Video) Bobby Reid gives Fulham shock lead against Liverpool with pile driving strike

Fulham FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

Scott Parker’s Fulham are beating the English champions!

READ MORE: Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp mentions how ‘good looking’ Fulham boss Scott Parker is in pre-match chat

Bobby Reid has opened the match’s scoring just shy of the half-hour mark with a rocket of a strike.

Liverpool just have no turned up, so far this afternoon.

Fulham, who are finally welcoming 2,000 fans back at Craven Cottage have gifted their fans with an early Christmas Present.

What a strike it was from Reid who was played in superbly by team-mate Ivan Cavaleiro.

More Stories / Latest News
Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp mentions how ‘good looking’ Fulham boss Scott Parker is in pre-match chat
Video: Joe Hart offers Vicente Guaita impromptu coaching tips after heroics seal Crystal Palace point vs Spurs
Loads of football fans react to world-class performance from Palace keeper Vicente Guaita vs Spurs

Should Jurgen Klopp’s Reds go on to lose this evening’s exciting Premier League they would have passed up the chance to go top of the table after Tottenham Hotspur drew to Crystal Palace earlier on Sunday.

Pictures courtesy of Direct RMC Sport

More Stories Bobby Reid

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.