Video: Clueless Gabriel Magalhaes error almost costs Arsenal a goal against Burnley as Chris Wood misses free header

Arsenal were bailed out massively in just the 13th minute of tonight’s Premier League clash against Burnley, with the Gunners almost conceding as a result of Gabriel Magalhaes.

Mikel Arteta’s side were nearly punished for leaving Robbie Brady with the space to fire in a pinpoint cross with his wand of a left foot from the right flank.

Target-man Chris Wood had signalled for a cross into the area, but Arsenal centre-back Gabriel scarily moved completely away from the ace in a headless attempt that saw him misjudge the flight of the ball.

That left Wood completely open just eight yards out, but the forward’s header went well wide, squandering a massive chance for Sean Dyche’s men.

This wasn’t a good look for Mr. Magalhaes at all, hardly what’s expected from a man who was recruited to transform the defence for a fee of £27m this summer, as per the Guardian.