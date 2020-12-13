Video: Cristiano Ronaldo leads Juventus to victory over Genoa with two late penalties

Andrea Pirlo’s Juventus side are still unbeaten in Serie A but draws have become a real issue, with five in the season so far.

Another looked likely today after they struggled against Genoa, but Cristiano Ronaldo was given a chance to convert his third and fourth penalties of the week to lead them to victory:

The second penalty does look harsh as the keeper gets the ball before he goes through Morata, but Ronaldo makes no mistake with either as he drew himself level with Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the race to be top scorer.