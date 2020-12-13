Video: Granit Xhaka’s stupid red card for Arsenal vs Burnley sparks a typically furious reaction from AFTV

Obviously this is unlikely to be appreciated by Arsenal fans, but there is something weird about AFTV that makes you want to watch the reactions to anything bad that happens on the pitch.

Arsenal were already struggling at home to Burnley when Granit Xhaka grabbed one of their players by the throat, so VAR was always going to catch up with him.

It did take a few minutes for the review to come in and for the ref to make the decision, but as expected it’s left the AFTV guys utterly reeling as a result: