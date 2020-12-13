Video: Guaita’s incredible save from Eric Dier’s free kick means Spurs can only draw with Crystal Palace

There’s been plenty of talk about Spurs having the ability to sustain a title challenge this season, but this is the kind of game that you need to win if you want to win the league.

Vicente Guaita was at fault for the Spurs goal against Crystal Palace as he allowed a long range Harry Kane effort to go through him, but he made up for that in the final minutes with a genuinely world class save from an Eric Dier free kick:

Guaita has been world class today pic.twitter.com/iKAyYeG6Wf — humzah (@humzah_2003) December 13, 2020

Pictures from Sky Sports and NBC

He made multiple excellent stops before this one from Dier, but it just looks like the free kick is in all the way and it’s only a late hand that flies up to turn it over the bar.

The result means that Liverpool now have the chance to go clear at the top of the league if they defeat Fulham.