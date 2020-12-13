Video: Harry Kane scores with speculative long shot after Guaita error gifts Spurs against Crystal Palace

In the 22nd minute of this afternoon’s Premier League clash against Crystal Palace, Tottenham Hotspur have taken the lead thanks to a blunder from Vicente Guaita.

Heung-Min Son laid the ball off to strike partner Harry Kane after some tidy play from Sergio Reguilon and Tanguy Ndombele, with the England captain then fancying his chances.

From around 40 yards out, the clinical Kane fired a speculative long shot towards goal, it seemingly went straight at Guaita, but his blunder parried the ball into the back of the net.

Jose Mourinho’s side definitely deserve the lead, but no one would’ve expected it to happen like this.

Guaita had made a couple of solid saves before this, but it’s the Spaniard’s blunder that has handed Spurs the lead and massively shut down hopes of an upset against the Premier League leaders.