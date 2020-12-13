Menu

Video: Harry Kane scores with speculative long shot after Guaita error gifts Spurs against Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace FC Tottenham FC
Posted by

In the 22nd minute of this afternoon’s Premier League clash against Crystal Palace, Tottenham Hotspur have taken the lead thanks to a blunder from Vicente Guaita.

Heung-Min Son laid the ball off to strike partner Harry Kane after some tidy play from Sergio Reguilon and Tanguy Ndombele, with the England captain then fancying his chances.

From around 40 yards out, the clinical Kane fired a speculative long shot towards goal, it seemingly went straight at Guaita, but his blunder parried the ball into the back of the net.

Jose Mourinho’s side definitely deserve the lead, but no one would’ve expected it to happen like this.

Pictures from Sky Sports and RMC Sport.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Adrian Bernabe sent off for Man City U23s vs Man United for a nasty looking tackle on Ethan Galbraith
Richarlison ‘thanks’ Chelsea for the three points as Everton star trolls ‘crybaby’ Blues fans after win with savage tweets
Amazing turnaround for Barcelona youngster as he looks set for a debut one year on from contract ultimatum and likely exit

Guaita had made a couple of solid saves before this, but it’s the Spaniard’s blunder that has handed Spurs the lead and massively shut down hopes of an upset against the Premier League leaders.

More Stories Harry Kane Heung-Min Son Vicente Guaita

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.