Video: Heung-Min Son and Christian Benteke forget to take the knee in blunder before Spurs vs Palace

Crystal Palace FC Tottenham FC
Heung-Min Son and Christian Benteke had a moment to forget before Tottenham Hotspur kicked off against Crystal Palace as the pair forgot to take the knee.

As both sets of players kneeled down to take the gesture which has become synonymous with the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement and battle against racial injustice, Son and Benteke had a blunder.

Benteke attempted to wheel away from Son on the halfway line, he eventually did, when the pair finally realised their mistake and took a knee – with Benteke doing so in Spurs’ half – with the hope that people wouldn’t have noticed.

Pictures from Sky Sports and SK 3.

It appears to have been Benteke’s eagerness which sparked the moment, which the Belgian can be forgiven for as this is just his second Premier League start of the season – so he’s understandably forgot.

