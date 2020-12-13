Video: Joe Hart offers Vicente Guaita impromptu coaching tips after heroics seal Crystal Palace point vs Spurs

It’s becoming clear that Joe Hart is a great character to have around the dressing room and Jose Mourinho values him, but he might not appreciate him giving tips to opposition players.
Crystal Palace keeper Vicente Guaita initially had a nightmare as he allowed a long range Harry Kane effort to go through him earlier in the game, but he more than made up for that with a succession of fine stops.
READ MORE: Video: Harry Kane scores with speculative long shot after Guaita error gifts Spurs against Crystal Palace
He was met on the pitch after the game by Hart to congratulate him, but it turned into an impromptu coaching session as he gave the Spaniard some tips on how to stop that kind of effort:
“All the saves are important, no?” ?
But some saves are more important than others, Vicente Guaita! ?
The Palace ‘keeper made two stunning stops to deny Harry Kane and Eric Dier late on to secure a point for his side! ? pic.twitter.com/a0TJnnLqQE
