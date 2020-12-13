Video: Joe Hart offers Vicente Guaita impromptu coaching tips after heroics seal Crystal Palace point vs Spurs

It’s becoming clear that Joe Hart is a great character to have around the dressing room and Jose Mourinho values him, but he might not appreciate him giving tips to opposition players.

Crystal Palace keeper Vicente Guaita initially had a nightmare as he allowed a long range Harry Kane effort to go through him earlier in the game, but he more than made up for that with a succession of fine stops.

He was met on the pitch after the game by Hart to congratulate him, but it turned into an impromptu coaching session as he gave the Spaniard some tips on how to stop that kind of effort: