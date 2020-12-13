Menu

Video: Liverpool ace Neco Williams takes a nasty hit on the ankle that sees Fulham’s Ademola Lookman yellow carded

In the 74th minute of today’s Premier League tie between Liverpool and Fulham, Neco Williams was left in agony after a massive hit on his ankle from an Ademola Lookman slide tackle.

This came just seven minutes after Williams was brought on to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Lookman and Williams contested for a 50/50 ball in a scramble, with the Wales international trying to put his foot on it and the former England youth international absolutely cleaning him out.

This really was an attacker’s challenge from Lookman, which rightfully earned him a yellow card from Andre Marriner.

Jurgen Klopp’s men suffered an injury blow at halftime when Joel Matip was forced with back problems.

Pictures from RMC Sport.

