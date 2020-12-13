Video: Mason Mount ‘pushed’ Everton’s Mina as these fans slam Chelsea star’s ‘dangerous play’ that almost injured England pal Jordan Pickford

Chelsea star Mason Mount has faced criticism from some fans for an apparent piece of ‘dangerous play’ during the Blues’ defeat to Everton on Saturday night.

In the 40th minute of the encounter that Chelsea lost 1-0, a long ball was pumped into Mount’s path, with the attacking midfielder in between two of Everton’s defenders.

As Mount appeared to realise he wouldn’t win this ball – it was a long shot against a centre-back with aerial prowess anyway – he can clearly be seen pushing Yerry Mina into the on-rushing Jordan Pickford.

Mina then collided with Pickford, sending Mount’s England teammate crashing to the floor and injured for a moment.

It’s surprising to see that Mount escaped any punishment at all after this incident, as he clearly has both arms out and pushes Mina into Pickford’s path.

Pictures from BT Sport.

Here’s how some fans have reacted to the incident:

Mount has pushed Mina into an already airborne Pickford… how’s that not dangerous play? — JC (@JoeyClayton1878) December 12, 2020

Mason mount pushed Mina into Pickford, he know what he was doing. — Aditya Kanungo (@adityakanungo1) December 13, 2020

Match of the day pointing out Mina clashed with Pickford and completely ignoring the fact Mount pushed Mina ????? — Pog (@Poggymac87) December 13, 2020

Mad how Mount full on pushed Mina in to Pickford mid air yesterday and some slated Pickford for it. He’s been sound the last couple of games and a big reason we’ve got 4 points from the last two — Jöth (@DonCarlo1878) December 13, 2020

How can Mount get away with that push on the Defender into Pickford? That, to me, is worthy of a red card, as it’s serious foul play/dangerous play, whatever you call it. As it is Mount, nothing will be said/done about it #EVECHE — Kevin Ebberley (@KevinEbberley) December 12, 2020

That push Mount did on Mina into Pickford isn’t being spoken about enough. — Laura ? (@JustLaurahhh) December 13, 2020

#bbcfootball Looking forward to seeing those having a go at Harry Kane for standing his ground criticising Mason Mount for pushing Mina into Pickford on purpose. — Peter Edge (@PeterEdge7) December 12, 2020

Mason Mount could have killed Mina & Pickford… just thought I’ll fill in those thinking that Kane is a serial murderer on today’s events — Billy Nats (@billynats) December 12, 2020

Mount tried to injure Pickford by pushing Mina into him, but we won’t hear about it because he’s not Harry Kane. — RC ? (@ReeceAC_) December 12, 2020

DCL did “dangerous play” and Mount tried to injure Pickford by pushing Mina into him but we won’t hear anything about it from Twitter or the media because it’s not Harry Kane. — Marcus TaBezt (@MTabezt) December 12, 2020

More Stories / Latest News Video: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s long-awaited goal comes at the wrong end in own-goal misery vs Burnley “Get me on a free” former Arsenal favourite demands the club sell Xhaka and re-sign him after red card vs Burnley Video: Granit Xhaka’s stupid red card for Arsenal vs Burnley sparks a typically furious reaction from AFTV

It’s not surprising to see a portion of the fan reaction to this incident on social media referencing the treatment Spurs star Harry Kane receives for his apparently dangerous exploits in aerial duels.

It’s clear that these kind of dangerous aerial collisions are cropping up every week in the Premier League, we’re incredibly lucky not to have seen a serious injury as a result.

Should the top-flight and the referees’ governing body send out a memo stating that they will now act on these action or do you think things like this are fair in a contact sport?