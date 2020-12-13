Menu

Video: Mason Mount ‘pushed’ Everton’s Mina as these fans slam Chelsea star’s ‘dangerous play’ that almost injured England pal Jordan Pickford

Chelsea star Mason Mount has faced criticism from some fans for an apparent piece of ‘dangerous play’ during the Blues’ defeat to Everton on Saturday night.

In the 40th minute of the encounter that Chelsea lost 1-0, a long ball was pumped into Mount’s path, with the attacking midfielder in between two of Everton’s defenders.

As Mount appeared to realise he wouldn’t win this ball – it was a long shot against a centre-back with aerial prowess anyway – he can clearly be seen pushing Yerry Mina into the on-rushing Jordan Pickford.

Mina then collided with Pickford, sending Mount’s England teammate crashing to the floor and injured for a moment.

It’s surprising to see that Mount escaped any punishment at all after this incident, as he clearly has both arms out and pushes Mina into Pickford’s path.

Here’s how some fans have reacted to the incident:

It’s not surprising to see a portion of the fan reaction to this incident on social media referencing the treatment Spurs star Harry Kane receives for his apparently dangerous exploits in aerial duels.

It’s clear that these kind of dangerous aerial collisions are cropping up every week in the Premier League, we’re incredibly lucky not to have seen a serious injury as a result.

Should the top-flight and the referees’ governing body send out a memo stating that they will now act on these action or do you think things like this are fair in a contact sport?

