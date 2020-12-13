Video: Messi saves Barcelona vs Levante after Griezmann does the dirty work to win the ball back with a robust challenge

Ronald Koeman is starting to have the feel of a manager who may only be at the Nou Camp for one year, but he’s in danger of failing to even last that long.

It was starting to look like Levante might manage to escape with a point or even more, but Barca finally have a breakthrough and it will surprise nobody to hear that Messi scored the goal:

Pictures from beIN sports

The goal does owe a lot to Antoine Griezmann who tracks back and throws himself into a robust looking challenge to win the ball back, but it shows that Barca rely on Messi now more than ever.