Video: Mohamed Elneny’s violent version of a high-five with palm to the face as Arsenal ace is lucky to escape side’s second red card of the night

Mohamed Elneny indirectly handed set-piece specialists Burnley the extra time needed to deliver a pinpoint cross leading to a goal with his excessive actions on James Tarkowski.
Elneny delivered a stern palm to Tarkowski’s face, sending the centre-back crashing to the floor, in a moment that was reviewed by VAR.
In the same match that saw Granit Xhaka sent off for violently grabbing Ashley Westwood’s neck, Elneny surprisingly escaped with just a yellow card being dished out by Graham Scott after the review.
Just when it seemed like Arsenal had been handed a massive bailout, the world balanced as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored an own-goal from the delayed corner sent in by Westwood.
Should Arsenal be down to nine men? ?
Just before Burnley’s opener, there was a VAR check as Elneny clashed with Tarkowski in the box…?
? Watch on Sky Sports PL
? Follow #ARSBUR here: https://t.co/8DRN8rfYjR
? Download the @SkySports app! pic.twitter.com/00QVOKgnKD
— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 13, 2020
Pictures from Sky Sports and DAZN.
Mikel Arteta clearly has a serious discipline issue that he needs to handle, the Gunners are throwing away games by showing fight at all the wrong times – in totally unnecessary and illegal situations.