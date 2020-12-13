Video: Mohamed Elneny’s violent version of a high-five with palm to the face as Arsenal ace is lucky to escape side’s second red card of the night

Mohamed Elneny indirectly handed set-piece specialists Burnley the extra time needed to deliver a pinpoint cross leading to a goal with his excessive actions on James Tarkowski.

Elneny delivered a stern palm to Tarkowski’s face, sending the centre-back crashing to the floor, in a moment that was reviewed by VAR.

In the same match that saw Granit Xhaka sent off for violently grabbing Ashley Westwood’s neck, Elneny surprisingly escaped with just a yellow card being dished out by Graham Scott after the review.

Just when it seemed like Arsenal had been handed a massive bailout, the world balanced as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored an own-goal from the delayed corner sent in by Westwood.

Mikel Arteta clearly has a serious discipline issue that he needs to handle, the Gunners are throwing away games by showing fight at all the wrong times – in totally unnecessary and illegal situations.