Video: Mohamed Salah narrowly scores penalty after controversial handball call for Liverpool vs Fulham

Liverpool were awarded a penalty in the 77th minute of tonight’s Premier League clash against Fulham in a much-needed moment that has helped the Reds rescue themselves against the relegation candidates.

Andre Marriner pointed to the spot after Georginio Wijnaldum’s free-kick struck the hand of Tosin Adarabioyo in the Fulham wall as well as the arm of substitute Aboubakar Kamara.

Both men were turning their backs in attempts to block the strike – perhaps in an effort to prevent being struck in the face – but that meant nothing as the decision stood.

Mohamed Salah stepped up confident but almost experienced a moment to forget as his spot-kick right down the middle was almost saved by Alphonse Areola.

Jurgen Klopp’s men perhaps have FIFA and IFAB’s lawmakers to thank for this crucial equaliser.