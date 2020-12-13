Video: Neymar booked after a comical overreaction and multiple rolls from the Lyon goalkeeper

It would be fair to suggest that Neymar is a player who gets involved in his fair share of play acting, but even he is mystified at what he’s just seen against Lyon.

He’s chasing a loose ball down and ends up forcing a defender back into the goalkeeper – it’s probably a foul, but even after multiple viewings it’s still tough to figure out what made the keeper rotate this many times on the floor:

Neymar yellow card vs. Lyon pic.twitter.com/XVTrpxMRi3 — noobfcb (@noob_fcb) December 13, 2020

Pictures from Eleven Sports

Neymar was also booked for his troubles here, but the keeper needs to be having a word with himself after this.