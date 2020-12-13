Video: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s long-awaited goal comes at the wrong end in own-goal misery vs Burnley

Arsenal have found themselves behind in the 72nd minute of their Premier League tie against Burnley, owing to an own-goal from club captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Ashley Westwood was offered extra time to deliver the perfect corner after Mohamed Elneny luckily escaped a red card for his unnecessary actions whilst marking James Tarkowski.

When Westwood, the man who was grabbed in the neck leading to Granit Xhaka’s sending off, finally took the set-piece, he whipped a ball towards the near post.

Josh Brownhill was ahead of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as the duo rose to meet the ball, with it floating into the back of the net after hitting the striker’s head.

Burnley lead Arsenal…for the first time in the Premier League! Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang heads in at the wrong end to open the scoring!

Aubameyang has faced criticism due to the fact that he’s only scored twice in the top-flight this season – goals that were two months apart – and now he’s scored at the wrong end in a nightmare moment.

It looks like Arsenal only have themselves to blame for another Premier League match which looks set to not go their way, piling the pressure on Mikel Arteta.