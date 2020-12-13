Menu

Video: Roy Keane’s hilarious comeback as Gary Neville calls himself ‘stalwart at right-back’

Manchester United FC
Roy Keane, Micah Richards and Gary Neville are fast becoming a must-watch trio on Sky Sports’ football coverage.

Richards’ infectious enthusiasm and general good humour, Keane’s deadpan analysis and Neville’s forensic examination of every team in the Premier League means the broadcaster are onto a winner.

Even the lighthearted moments are unmissable fare.

When Neville called himself a ‘stalwart right-back’ as the trio were discussing the aftermath of the Manchester derby, Keane couldn’t resist a cheeky comeback, and one which had everyone in stitches.

Pictures from Sky Sports

