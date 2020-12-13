Roy Keane, Micah Richards and Gary Neville are fast becoming a must-watch trio on Sky Sports’ football coverage.

Richards’ infectious enthusiasm and general good humour, Keane’s deadpan analysis and Neville’s forensic examination of every team in the Premier League means the broadcaster are onto a winner.

Even the lighthearted moments are unmissable fare.

When Neville called himself a ‘stalwart right-back’ as the trio were discussing the aftermath of the Manchester derby, Keane couldn’t resist a cheeky comeback, and one which had everyone in stitches.

“I was a stalwart at right back I’ll have you know!” ? “You were the only right back at the club, we were stuck with you!” ? Micah Richards enjoyed this exchange between former Manchester United teammates Roy Keane and Gary Neville! ? pic.twitter.com/gXY6ih7I2I — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 12, 2020

Pictures from Sky Sports