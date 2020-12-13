Menu

(Video) Schalke’s Mark Uth suffers horrendous head injury against Augsburg

Schalke striker Mark Uth has suffered a nasty head injury against Ausburg on Sunday afternoon when the two sides met in a hotly contested Bundesliga match.

Uth, 29, came into Sunday’s match hoping to be able to finally ignite his side’s season after the Die Königsblauen sit rock-bottom of the Bundesliga table after taking just three-points from their first 11-matches.

Schalke’s misery was piled on after Uth collided with Augsburg’s Felix Uduokhai and was visibly out cold before the emergency medical teams entered the field of play.

The game was allowed to continue and currently stands at 1-0 to Augsburg after a Suat Serder own goal gifted the home side a 32-minute lead.

A recent update from the club has confirmed Uth is conscious and all being well, should make a full recovery.

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

