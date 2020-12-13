Video: Scott Parker moved to tears during Fulham’s heartwarming tribute to Papa Bouba Diop before Liverpool match

Fulham manager Scott Parker wiped away tears during the west London outfit’s lovely tribute to former player Papa Bouba Diop before today’s Premier League clash against Liverpool.

It was reported on November 29 that the former Senegal star had passed away at just 42 years old following a ‘long illness’.

Diop made 129 appearances in the Premier League for Fulham and Portsmouth, before later representing West Ham and Birmingham in the Championship.

A minute’s applause was held before today’s fixture, as a pair of Fulham supporters held up one of the defensive-minded ace’s Senegal shirts in a beautiful tribute.

Parker was technically a former teammate of Diop’s, as the ex-England international officially left West Ham just a day after the 6ft5 stalwart nicknamed ‘wardrobe’ joined the Hammers.

Fulham & Liverpool players pay tribute to the late Papa Bouba Diop ? pic.twitter.com/XAibeQF5Dt — Football Daily (@footballdaily) December 13, 2020

Pictures from Sky Sports.

Fulham have shown their absolute class with some wonderful tributes to Diop lately. Papa Bouba scored an iconic goal for Senegal in their first ever World Cup in 2002, sealing a historic 1-0 win against France.

Liverpool superstar Sadio Mane paid tribute to his compatriot before the Champions League tie against Ajax. Diop also had spells with Grasshoppers, Lens and AEK Athens.