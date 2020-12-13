Video: Ultimate disrespect to Chelsea as Richarlison had dressing room haircut before helping Everton to win

It appears as though Chelsea aren’t as feared a team as they’d hope after a promising start to the Premier League season, at least in the eyes of Everton and particularly Richarlison.

Footage from Alex Iwobi’s Snapchat account – which was later officially posted on Richarlison’s social channels – show the striker receiving a haircut in the dressing room before the clash.

Everton went on to win 1-0 via a Gylfi Sigurdsson penalty that came courtesy of an Edouard Mendy mistake, it seems like the Toffees camp were completely relaxed beforehand.

Richarlison is seen receiving a trim in the dressing room from compatriot and teammate Allan, whilst it might not have been the most sharp, it’s embarrassed Chelsea nonetheless.

Man said Richarlison got a trim before the Chelsea game ?????? pic.twitter.com/5rX22JNfo5 — Andzelovi?????? (@Andzinho6) December 13, 2020

Alan deixou na régua fi ? pic.twitter.com/nRp1AB7P9I — Richarlison Andrade (@richarlison97) December 12, 2020

More Stories / Latest News (Video) Schalke’s Mark Uth suffers horrendous head injury against Augsburg Video: Hilarious moment as Romelu Lukaku terrifies a ball-boy with his late goal for Inter Milan vs Cagliari Video: Heung-Min Son and Christian Benteke forget to take the knee in blunder before Spurs vs Palace

Richarlison wasn’t even that effective on the pitch, as he was involved in an argument with Sigurdsson before the penalty and didn’t have any clear-cut chances. He was replaced in the 90th minute.

Frank Lampard and the Blues really can’t let this treatment go unpunished, they need to secure a statement victory when the sides meet again in March.