After the recent sickening clash of heads with Arsenal’s David Luiz, the only thing surely on Wolverhampton Wanderers’ striker, Raul Jimenez’s mind was getting better.

An operation on a fractured skull has been successful and the player has already been back to the training ground to visit his team-mates and manager, Nuno Espirito Santo.

Playing again for the first team is quite obviously still many months away, however.

To that end, the Midlanders need to make contingency plans, and have been scouring the market for a short-term replacement.

A lack of available options mean that the net can’t be cast too wide, however, there is one player that Wolves have their eyes on, and he does have Premier League experience.

Former Newcastle United and West Bromwich Albion front man, Salomon Rondon, currently plying his trade at Dalian Pro in China, would appear to be Wolves’ preferred choice according to The Sun.

It’s not clear at this stage if Rondon would be open to a deal, but at 31 years of age, he’ll not get too many more chances to make his mark in the English top-flight.