Wolves set to reignite interest in Man City defender with January move possible

Wolverhampton Wanderers are set to reignite their interest in Manchester City full-back Oleksandr Zinchenko in January after the Ukrainian continues to fall further down Pep Guardiola’s pecking order.

Zinchenko, 23, joined Man City in 2016 from Russian side FK Ufa in a transfer which cost the Citizens just £1.8m, as per Transfermarkt.

Despite enjoying a successful one-season long loan with PSV during the 2016-17 campaign which saw the attacking full-back feature in 17 matches and rack up four assists, the young defender has struggled for game time at his parent club.

Zinchenko has managed just six appearances this season including one outing in the Premier League.

According to a recent report from the Daily Star, Man City’s 23-year-old could be set for a January move to domestic rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers.

It has been claimed that Nuno Espírito Santo expressed an interest in the Ukrainian defender last summer and even tempted Man City with a £19m offer.

However, it is believed that the player rejected the move in the hope he could force his way into Guardiola’s first-team plans, however, after continuing to struggle for a place at either left-back or left wing-back, the Ukrainian is said to now be more open to a move away.