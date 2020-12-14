Menu

Alan Shearer names Premier League team of the week – with entire big six snubbed

Alan Shearer has named his Premier League team of the week, and unusually, there’s not a single traditional ‘big six’ player in the side.

Shearer, the Premier League’s all-time top scorer, has certainly earned his right to pass judgement on players currently competing in England’s top tier.

He has done so by naming his team of the week for matchday 12, which shapes up as shown in the below graphic shared by the Premier League’s social team.

There’s not a single ‘big six’ player in the team. Nobody from Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal or Tottenham. How often do you see that?

In fact, Jamie Vardy and James Maddison are the only two players who play for a team that finished in the top half of the table in the 2019/20 campaign.

That just goes to show how backwards this season has been, doesn’t it? The Premier League never fails to amaze, with the competitiveness across the board completely unrivalled.

