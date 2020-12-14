Arsenal set sights on elite coach to replace Arteta, his future with Euro giants looks in doubt

Arsenal have reportedly identified Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte as a possible replacement for the struggling Mikel Arteta.

Gunners fans increasingly want Arteta sacked after last night’s 1-0 home defeat to Burnley, and have been calling for Massimiliano Allegri on Twitter.

However, it might be that another top Italian tactician is in Arsenal’s sights as Don Balon link them with an interest in hiring former Chelsea boss Conte as he struggles at Inter.

Conte is proven at the highest level and has a hugely impressive CV, so would surely be a major upgrade on the inexperienced Arteta at Arsenal.

The 51-year-old won the Premier League in his first season at Chelsea back in 2016/17, and the FA Cup in his second year.

Prior to that, Conte won three Serie A titles at Juventus, and he’s done some pretty impressive work at Inter as well, even if his future at the San Siro now looks in some doubt.

Don Balon suggest he’s lost the faith of some of his players, but that shouldn’t necessarily put Arsenal off.

The Gunners are desperate at the moment and there’s surely no doubt that Conte could quickly improve their situation if he came in.