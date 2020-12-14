Arsenal face Premier League competition in the race for €20m outcast who could bolster their midfield

Granit Xhaka’s stupidity yesterday means that Arsenal will be linked with plenty of midfielders over the next few weeks, but Roma midfielder Amadou Diawara has been spoken about for a while.

He was impressive when he first broke through at Bologna and he looked like the future of Napoli’s midfield, but he just couldn’t make the transition between exciting prospect to regular starter.

He had a few injuries which didn’t help, but a move to Roma appeared to do the trick as he became a regular member of their team last season.

He’s fallen down the pecking order this season with his only regular action coming in Europe, so Goal have cited reports from Italy which suggest he could be available for as little as €20m in January.

Arsenal are mentioned as one of the main suitors in the race, but they will be joined by Leicester and West Ham who are also showing an interest.

He could be the perfect fit for Arsenal because he would bring something extra to the midfield. They have plenty of players who are either physical or talented on the ball but Diawara possesses both of those qualities and could genuinely thrive in the Premier League.

Diawara has also spent a few seasons on the side-lines due to transfers which haven’t quite worked out, so he should be looking to prioritise a move to a team who will treat him as a key player.

He’s shown enough to suggest he could be a bargain for all three clubs if he joins and lives up to his potential, so hopefully he does get a chance to move and play more often.