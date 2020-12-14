Arsenal fans are calling for struggling manager Mikel Arteta to be replaced by former Juventus and AC Milan boss Massimiliano Allegri.

The Gunners suffered another terrible result last night as they were beaten 1-0 at home by Burnley, making it four home league defeats in a row – their worst run in 61 years.

Arteta is surely going to be under huge pressure now after this dreadful start to the season, and it seems many Gooners are now losing patience with the popular former player, and want Allegri to replace him.

The Italian tactician is certainly far more experienced, having won titles with both Milan and Juve in a fine career in Serie A, though he’s yet to manage in the Premier League.

He makes sense as a possible candidate for Arsenal, however, as he’s one of the biggest names currently out of work, along with Mauricio Pochettino, though his ties with former club Tottenham might mean a move to the Emirates Stadium is unlikely.

See below as a growing number of Arsenal fans call for Arteta to be axed and for Allegri to come in and sort this team out…

We need this man at Arsenal. Do anything to bring him in , at all costs we need to bring in Allegri. He’s a proven winner and top class coach. Don’t waste any more time @Arsenal , get it done. #AllegriIn. pic.twitter.com/rOpCuJfdr6 — #AllegriIn. (@Bukayo77_SZN) December 13, 2020

We need experience and leadership, someone who won't be friendly with the players just for sake of it, allegri's presence, pedigree and system are completely needed. pic.twitter.com/dnynocQsAQ — ° (@mikaelhajje) December 13, 2020

The dressing room is broken Arteta lost the team and keeps playing players not good enough for our club it’s time for Allegri I hate to say it love Mikel he’s going be a good coach with the right players but something needs to change ASAP we are in big trouble #AllegriTime pic.twitter.com/L3mO08MiHL — Stefan The Fam (@stefanthefam) December 13, 2020

