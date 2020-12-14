Menu

Arsenal urged to “do anything” to replace Mikel Arteta with “proven winner” by these raging Gunners fans

Arsenal fans are calling for struggling manager Mikel Arteta to be replaced by former Juventus and AC Milan boss Massimiliano Allegri.

The Gunners suffered another terrible result last night as they were beaten 1-0 at home by Burnley, making it four home league defeats in a row – their worst run in 61 years.

Arteta is surely going to be under huge pressure now after this dreadful start to the season, and it seems many Gooners are now losing patience with the popular former player, and want Allegri to replace him.

MORE: Kieran Tierney responds to being booed off the pitch by Arsenal fans

The Italian tactician is certainly far more experienced, having won titles with both Milan and Juve in a fine career in Serie A, though he’s yet to manage in the Premier League.

He makes sense as a possible candidate for Arsenal, however, as he’s one of the biggest names currently out of work, along with Mauricio Pochettino, though his ties with former club Tottenham might mean a move to the Emirates Stadium is unlikely.

See below as a growing number of Arsenal fans call for Arteta to be axed and for Allegri to come in and sort this team out…

  1. Wolfgang says:
    December 14, 2020 at 8:09 am

    Arteta has lost his way.He may become a great manager in the future.
    Arsenal need a proven winner now not a rookie
    full of potential

