Arsenal handed hope in pursuit of Dominik Szoboszlai after attacker refuses to confirm his next destination

RB Salzburg midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai has handed Arsenal a small boost in their pursuit to land the Hungarian in January after the attacker recently refused to confirm where his next destination will be.

Szoboszlai, 20, has enjoyed a monumental rise in European football after a hugely successful campaign last time out saw the talented playmaker involved in 30 goals from just 40 matches, in all competitions.

The gifted 20-year-old’s current deal with RB Salzburg is set to expire next summer which has sparked somewhat of a fight for his signatures.

According to reports, Szoboszlai, who has emerged as a top target for the likes of Arsenal, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich has opted to team-up with Julian Nagelsmann’s RB Leipzig in the January window.

However, it now appears that a transfer to RB Leipzig is not as nailed on as previously reported as the latest in the ongoing saga comes from the 20-year-old himself.

Speaking live on Sky Sports recently, when asked about his future and whether or not RB Salzburg’s two remaining games before the window opens will be his last, Szoboszlai, as quoted by Kicker, said: “Yes, exactly.”

When asked where he will next by plying his trade, the 20-year-old refused to answer, simply saying: “I haven’t made my decision yet.”