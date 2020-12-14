Menu

Arsenal’s defeat to Burnley sees them do something for the first time in 61 years

Arsenal FC
Arsenal have lost four home league games in a row for the first time since all the way back in December 1959.

That’s a staggering 61 years ago, with this Gunners side rapidly falling apart under Mikel Arteta this season as the manager’s future is now surely in major doubt.

MORE: Mikel Arteta is the first Arsenal manager to manage this in Premier League history

Arsenal have been absolutely woeful so far this term, with the north Londoners sitting in 15th place in the Premier League, having lost seven of their first twelve fixtures.

Arteta’s side are now a great deal closer to the relegation zone than to the top four, and it’s on the back of a particularly bad run of form at home.

See below for this quite shocking stat from Opta, which sums up quite how bad things are for the club…

The 1-0 home defeat to Burnley follows a run of defeats against Leicester City, Aston Villa and Wolves at the Emirates Stadium, with Arteta’s side scoring just one goal in that run and conceding seven.

Here are Arsenal’s full results at home in the Premier League so far this season…

Arsenal 2-1 West Ham

Arsenal 2-1 Sheffield United

Arsenal 0-1 Leicester

Arsenal 0-3 Aston Villa

Arsenal 1-2 Wolves

Arsenal 0-1 Burnley

This stat below is also damning on Arteta’s side, with this team struggling for goals in a way not seen at Arsenal since the early 80s…

