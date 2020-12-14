Mikel Arteta and Arsenal star no longer on speaking terms

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and defender David Luiz have reportedly not been on speaking terms recently amid the club’s disastrous run of form.

The Gunners have looked in a poor state for much of the season so far, and it seems like things are not well behind the scenes as Arteta and Luiz seem to have fallen out, according to football.london.

The report suggests there may be issues with other players as well, as it describes some members of the squad as mentally checking out.

Arsenal have just lost four home league games in a row for the first time in 61 years and sit closer to the relegation zone than to the top four.

This is bound to put Arteta under pressure, and football.london’s report suggests the Spanish tactician really may be losing the dressing room.

Few could have predicted this rapid decline after such a strong finish last season, when Arteta led Arsenal to victory in the FA Cup.

The manager also strengthened well in the summer transfer window, but Arsenal’s results and performances have been very poor for a while now, and it’s hard to imagine things can go on like this for much longer before a change in the dugout.

Don Balon have linked Antonio Conte with the Arsenal job, while fans have been calling for Massimiliano Allegri to replace Arteta.