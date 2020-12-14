Kieran Tierney responds to being booed off the pitch by Arsenal fans

Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney has responded to the club’s fans booing the players off the pitch at the Emirates Stadium last night.

The Gunners lost 1-0 at home to Burnley, making it four home league defeats in a row for Mikel Arteta’s side after this dreadful start to the season.

Arsenal fans were well within their rights to express their frustration at another dire result and performance, and even Tierney admits the team deserved it.

The Scotland international has been one of Arsenal’s better performers in recent times, and it seems he has the mentality to take this criticism on the chin.

Speaking after the game, as quoted by Goal, Tierney said: “[The boos] was deserved. They are coming out here and supporting us.

“We are not showing the manager what we can do and how much we believe in him.

“Every game there are signs we are doing a bit better but it is still not good enough. At half time we need to be going in in the lead but we are not doing that.

“Hard work is the only thing [that can fix this], nothing else for it. There are no excuses. There is nothing I can say that will make people believe a positive thing is going to come out of this.

“We are lucky we have a great manager. We just need to show better on the pitch.”

Arsenal surely need to get a decent run of results going very quickly or Arteta’s position as manager is going to be in serious doubt.

The inexperienced Spanish tactician made a bright start at Arsenal last season but is perhaps now showing that this is too big a job for him in his first step into senior management.