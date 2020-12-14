Pundit questions Arsenal’s decision to sell star in the summer transfer window

Arsenal suffered another awful result last night as they lost 1-0 at home to Burnley, with their former goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez now above them in the Premier League table with his new club Aston Villa.

Martinez was in superb form towards the end of last season, filling in well for the injured Bernd Leno in some big games, helping Arsenal to beat Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final and then Chelsea in the final.

The Argentine is now continuing to impress at Villa this term, with Garth Crooks naming him in his latest Premier League team of the week on BBC Sport.

Crooks says Martinez was key to Villa’s latest result – a 1-0 win away to Wolves on Saturday, and he added that Arsenal might now be regretting letting him go in the summer.

He said: “The save from Daniel Podence with Emiliano Martinez at full stretch was impressive but it was the instinctive stop from Leander Dendoncker that made me once again question whether Arsenal were wise to let this goalkeeper leave.

“Martinez looked impressive when he came in for the injured Bernd Leno prior to leaving the capital. However since his arrival at Villa Park the Argentine keeper has been outstanding and a valuable addition to a young team going places.”

Arsenal probably have bigger problems than the goalkeeper at the moment, but there might be an argument that Martinez would’ve been better than Leno.

As well as being a fine player, Martinez seemed a popular character inside the dressing room and a big personality who stepped up when his club needed him most.