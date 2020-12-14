Medical next week: Arsenal target set for £22.9M Bundesliga switch in yet another blow for Mikel Arteta

Dominik Szoboszlai is set to leave Arsenal disappointed and sign for Bundesliga giants RB Leipzig, according to Fabrizio Romano for the Telegraph.

Szoboszlai is RB Salzburg’s hottest property and has been ever since the departure of Erling Haaland to Borussia Dortmund. Though he’s not considered as great a prospect as the striker – who on Earth is?

The 20-year-old has stunned and sizzled with his performances both domestically, in Europe and internationally for Hungary, with both Arsenal and AC Milan keen on securing his signature, per the Telegraph.

However, and bear in mind it’s Romano who writes this, and that man doesn’t miss – Szoboszlai is on the verge of signing for RB Leipzig, with a five-year contract set to be penned.

The report claims that RB Leipzig will pay £22.9M to get the deal over the line, with the transfer set to be officially announced next week. You have to imagine the Red Bull affiliation has given them a leg-up in this one.

It’s another setback for Mikel Arteta, who could really do with a break. Although, if Arsenal continue playing as poor as they have as late, he might not even make it until the next transfer window.