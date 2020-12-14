Menu

Arsenal target forced to apologise after sharing anti-vax propaganda in wake of 1.6M coronavirus deaths

As reported by Kicker, Wolfsburg striker Wout Weghorst has been forced to apologise for sharing anti-vax propaganda on his Instagram account.

Weghorst is one of the top scorers in the Bundesliga this term, having scored nine goals in 13 appearances for Wolsburg this term. However, as well as he has been performing on the field of play, he’s had a moment to forget off of it.

Kicker report that Weghorst has been forced to publicly apologising after an anti-vax post on Instagram referring to the fact that you may be ‘forced’ to have a coronavirus vaccination, for a disease which some do not realise they have – in asymptomatic cases.

Of course, it’s incredible inappropriate for someone with his platform to be sharing such messages, with the world having grinded to a halt and many having lost their lives (1.6M worldwide, as per John Hopkins University) amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Goal reported in the summer that Weghorst had been linked with a move to Arsenal, though you imagine the Gunners will be keen to distance themselves from the Dutchman’s opinion on the coronavirus vaccination – which ought to be considered a win for humanity.

