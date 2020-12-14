Arsenal make decision on Mikel Arteta’s future with Gunners 15th in Premier League table

Arsenal will back Mikel Arteta to turn their fortunes around, despite their unprecedented shortfalls under his stewardship, according to ESPN.

We’re just bordering on a third of the way through the Premier League season, with Arsenal sitting in 15th place, just five points above the relegation zone. If you’d told Gunners fans that when they won the FA Cup, or the Community Shield, they’d have thought it was some kind of sick joke.

However, that’s the reality for Arteta and co, and it’s one that they all have to face together – unless he is dismissed, of course. As per ESPN, though, that’s not on the horizon. The report claims that the Gunners hierarchy are set to throw their support behind Pep Guardiola’s former number two.

ESPN report that those behind the scenes have changed much of their framework and the manner in which they operate in order to accommodate Arteta. As a result, dismissing him would be seen as a backwards step.

There comes a point, though, where they will have to make a decision. If Arteta continues to struggle to get the best out of this Arsenal side, to the point where relegation becomes a genuine possibility, then you think he would have to go. For now, though, Arteta is going to be sticking around.