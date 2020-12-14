Arsenal’s January transfer plans could be hampered as Euro giants opt to terminate loan deal next month

We saw in the summer that Arsenal didn’t have a lot of money to simply go out and sign whoever they wanted, so you have to think their margins will be tight in January yet again.

It’s likely they will need to raise funds and clear some space on the wage bill if they want to add anyone else, so the last thing they need is to add another senior wage to that problem.

Lucas Torreira finally got his loan move to Atletico Madrid as the summer transfer window drew to a close, so that meant the Gunners could count on the Spanish side paying the majority or even all of his wage, while there would be some hope of a fee next year if it went well and they opted to make it permanent.

The problem is that the exact opposite is true, with Tuttomercato confirming that Atleti are not happy with his performances and they plan to send him back in January.

Most of his appearances have come from the bench so it might not come as a big surprise, while there’s no suggestion for now that Arsenal plan to give him a chance in the first team.

That could change if he returns and they simply can’t find another club who are looking to take him on, but it’s another complication that they could do without just now.