He’s not had the best second half to the year, though Mesut Ozil will be thanking his lucky stars that it didn’t get any worse after admitting to a speeding offence.

The midfielder has been left out of Arsenal’s Premier League and Europa League squads, and has had to watch on from the sidelines as the Gunners have struggled, domestically at least.

Knowing that he could probably do something about their lack of goals – just 10 in 12 Premier League games – will surely be a source of deep frustration, but manager, Mikel Arteta, has dug his heels in over the situation and isn’t for turning.

The Evening Standard report that Ozil has also escaped a driving ban after suggesting to the court that he had mixed up kilometres and miles whilst speeding at 97mph on the motorway.

More Stories / Latest News Man United youngster has the chance of a much-needed Premier League loan move in January Medical next week: Arsenal target set for £22.9M Bundesliga switch in yet another blow for Mikel Arteta Photo: Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland proudly poses with the Golden Boy trophy

Clearly the judge in the case was in lenient mood as Ozil was let off with penalty points on his licence and a fine plus costs.