“Arteta is doing a great job” – Arsenal director risks wrath of Gunners faitful by throwing support behind manager

Arsenal technical director Edu has insisted that manager Mikel Arteta is doing a great job.

Gunners fans might want to move any breakables out of the way before we get into the meat of this story.

The Arsenal faithful have been desperate to get back to where they belong in recent seasons. The top of the table, contention both domestically and in Europe, the kind of success that would justify all the sacrifices that were made while paying for the Emirates to be built.

However, with matchweek 12 complete, Arsenal sit 15th in the Premier League table. Just five points separate the FA Cup holders and the relegation zone, with European qualification for next season looking like a pipe dream at current.

Despite the dire situation they find themselves in, technical director Edu is reluctant to put any of the blame onto manager Arteta. Edu is quoted by Fabrizio Romano saying:

#AFC Edu: “Arteta is doing a great job. We are in the process to have a beautiful future with Mikel. If you can sign 20 players, which we’re not going to do, that’s not going to work anyway. Why people expect a magician to go ‘Boom! Come here, Messi’? That’s not going to happen” — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 14, 2020

While you can understand why he has shown support for his manager in a difficult period, it’s a bit of an insult to the Arsenal fans to suggest that Arteta is doing a ‘great job’ all things considered. It’s hard to imagine this sitting well with many Gunners out there.