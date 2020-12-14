Athletico Madrid star’s anger with Simeone attracting interest from Juventus and Inter Milan

Athletico Madrid star attacker Joao Felix is reportedly attracting the interest of two of Serie A’s biggest names; Juventus and Inter Milan. It has been suggested that the Portuguese playmaker is unhappy with manager Diego Simeone after he was hauled off at around the hour mark in the recent Madrid derby.

Felix, 21, joined Athletico Madrid from Benfica last summer in a move which cost the Spanish club a whopping £114.48m, as per Transfermarkt.

Since joining the La Liga side, Felix finally appears to be finding his best form after kicking the new 2020-21 campaign off with a bang.

The 21-year-old midfielder has so far been directly involved in a hugely impressive 11 goals from just his first 17 appearances.

However, a shock report from Italian outlet Calciomercato has suggested that the young attacking midfielder could be set for a departure from the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium just over 12-months since arriving.

It is understood that Simeone’s decision to haul the Portuguese superstar off at the hour mark in his side’s recent 2-0 defeat to arch-rivals Real Madrid perfectly summed up the pair’s fractured relationship.

Felix was spotted on the sideline visibly unhappy with his manager after being substituted and reports in Italy suggest the 21-year-old’s outburst has caused Juventus and Inter Milan to cast a keen eye.

It remains unclear at this stage whether or not Athletico Madrid will cash in on their superstar, however, after currently sitting joint-top of La Liga table with two games in-hand, the timing couldn’t be worse.