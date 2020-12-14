Menu

Ballon D’Or Dream Team announced including football legends of past and present

France Football have announced their Ballon D’Or Dream Team, and you imagine this is going to spark quite the debate across the football world.

It seems impossible to pick one player in each position from different periods of history to merge part of an all-time XI, but France Football have tried, with the contributions of 140 journalists helping them do so.

Included are greats such as Pele and the late Diego Maradona from generations past, as well as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, who of course are still active in the game.

To be named in such an esteemed side is the greatest possible compliment, with the company like no other, but it’s clear that France Football have not put much thought into formation, nor system.

A 3-4-3 set up fielding Cafu as a right-back, Maradona and Pele out on the flanks, and expert distributor Xavi as a ‘defensive midfielder’.

It’s all a little bizarre, but a great team nonetheless, and you can’t argue against any of the inclusions – can you?

