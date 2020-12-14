Barcelona haven’t only got on-field issues to contend with because they’re just a month and a half away from electing a new president.

After the disastrous reign of Josep Maria Bartomeu, the members need to think long and hard as to who they will elect next, as that gentleman will be tasked with steering the ship through some troubled waters over the next few years.

The Catalans have been left in a precarious financial position by the previous regime, with one candidate in the July elections, Victor Font, even suggesting in AS and cited by Football Espana, that the club was effectively bankrupt.

Now another candidate has stuck his head above the parapet with a suggestion to help the club save money in the long term.

Suffice to say that it’s such a hugely controversial train of thought that it could well alienate him before he’s had the chance to present his full candidacy.

According to Sport, Xavi Vilajoana wants the club to play all of their home matches for a period of two years at arch rivals, Espanyol’s old home ground.

“The remodelling of what is our home [Camp Nou] is one of the great priorities of my electoral program,” he said.

“The Espai Barça project is fundamental for the present and the future of the club. We need a new, modern stadium that allows us to offer a better service to our members and have a greater source of income.

“I don’t like to talk about Real Madrid, but they will have their new Bernabeu in a short time and we cannot take seven years to see the Camp Nou remodelled, because we will lose competitiveness with our rivals.

“It would be the best formula to have the remodelling as soon as possible since doing the works while the first team plays at the Camp Nou would be a nuisance for the members.”

It’s an incredibly brave move to make at this early stage and risk sometimes does bring reward, however, it’s an idea that’s unlikely to curry favour with Barcelona’s long-suffering support.