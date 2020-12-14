It’s rare for any players to cross the north London divide, and only Terry Neill has managed both Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur to this point.

That might be about to change in the near future with Mikel Arteta’s position looking rocky after yet another defeat, this time at home against Burnley.

The Gunners are stuck in a rut and at present are way down in 15th position in the Premier League. Just 10 goals scored from their 12 games is a damning indictment.

To that end, Arsenal’s long-suffering supporters are looking to whom may come in and re-energise the first-team squad in order to see them move up the table.

With the transfer window just around the corner, if the Gunners hierarchy are intent on relieving the Spaniard of his duties, then arguably the best time to do so would be before Christmas.

Failing that, it makes sense to back the manager for at least the rest of the season.

However, these Arsenal fans are in no doubt as to who they want to replace Arteta, and their choice might be see as a surprise given the allegiance to Spurs.

Pochettino . He can work on a thin budget . Brilliant manager . — Don Mikel (@rachitpandey29) December 14, 2020

Poch — T Marx (@tjgmarks) December 14, 2020

Pochettino — JP (@JPGAK17) December 14, 2020